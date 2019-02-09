Tyree stays hot with 31 points, Ole Miss tops Georgia 80-64

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Breein Tyree scored 31 points, his fifth straight game with at least 20, and Mississippi beat Georgia 80-64 on Saturday, giving the struggling Bulldogs their fourth straight loss.

Ole Miss (16-7, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) leaned heavily on Tyree, who matched his career scoring high. The junior guard reached 20 points, scoring on a drive about seven minutes into the second half, before any teammate was in double figures.

The Rebels have recovered from a four-game losing streak with two straight wins.

Rayshaun Hammonds scored 10 points before fouling out with about five minutes remaining for Georgia (10-13, 1-9). The Bulldogs have lost eight of their last nine games.

Hammonds hit two of Georgia’s four early 3-pointers as the Bulldogs led 18-8. Georgia, hurt by persistent ball-handling woes and unable to find consistent scoring closer to the basket, couldn’t keep the lead.

Georgia took its last lead at 28-27 on a 3-pointer by Teshaun Hightower. Ole Miss scored the next 14 points. Hinson started the run by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers.

Tyree continued his hot scoring streak after averaging 22.3 points in his last four games.

Tyree, a junior guard from Somerset, New Jersey, sank a fallback jumper and added a buzzer-beating shot that stood up on a long video review by the officials during the Rebels’ 14-0 run. Ole Miss led 45-33 at halftime and kept the lead in double figures most of the second half.

Jordan Harris and Tyree Crump also had 10 points for Georgia.

BIG PICTURE

Ole Miss: Blake Hinson finally joined Tyree in double figures, finishing with 13 points. Terence Davis scored 12 points and had four assists. … Tyree also scored 31 points against Vanderbilt on Jan. 5. The Rebels’ 28-18 advantage in points in the paint was built on their strong backcourt play. Tyree made 11 of 22 shots from the field and six of seven free throws.

Georgia: Spotty guard play and unforced errors continue to plague the Bulldogs, but other players also contributed to the rash of turnovers. Hammonds was responsible for four of 16 first-half turnovers that led to 16 points for the Rebels. Georgia finished with 20 turnovers, leading to 19 points for Ole Miss. … Nicolas Claxton was scoreless before sinking a jumper less than three minutes into the second half. Claxton had eight points.

THROWBACK DAY

Georgia wore throwback uniforms and gave away Dominique Wilkins posters on Letterman’s Day. More than 90 former players were honored at halftime for Letterman’s Day. Hugh Durham, the school’s leader in coaching wins, received loud applause, as did former Georgia guard J.J. Frazier.

UP NEXT

Ole Miss: At Auburn on Wednesday night

Georgia: At Texas A&M on Tuesday night