Tyree, Ole Miss host S. Carolina

South Carolina (13-8, 5-3) vs. Mississippi (10-11, 1-7)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as AJ Lawson and South Carolina will take on Breein Tyree and Mississippi. The sophomore Lawson is averaging 14 points over the last five games. Tyree, a senior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Mississippi’s Tyree, Devontae Shuler and Khadim Sy have collectively accounted for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Rebels points over the last five games.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Gamecocks have scored 71.6 points per game against SEC opponents so far, an improvement from the 69.5 per game they managed against non-conference competition.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 34.8 percent of the 112 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Mississippi is 0-7 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 10-4 when it scores at least 64.

WINNING WHEN: South Carolina is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Gamecocks are 8-8 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.

TOUGH DEFENSE: South Carolina has held opposing teams to 38.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all SEC teams.