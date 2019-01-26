Barrett helps No. 2 Duke past Georgia Tech 66-53

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lamonte’ Turner had 23 points and No. 1 Tennessee held West Virginia scoreless for a 9 1/2-minute stretch Saturday on its way to an 83-66 victory.

Tennessee (18-1) erased its first double-digit deficit of the season and took command by ending the first half on a 24-2 run and scoring the first four points of the second half. That put the Volunteers on track for their 14th consecutive victory in the school’s longest win streak since it opened the 1922-23 season with 14 straight wins.

Grant Williams scored 19 points for Tennessee, and Admiral Schofield had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Esa Ahmad scored 16 points and Derek Culver had 15 for West Virginia (9-11), which lost for the seventh time in its last eight games.

NO. 2 DUKE 66, GEORGIA TECH 53

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett had 24 points and 11 rebounds, and Duke pulled away for the victory.

Zion Williamson added 22 points to help the Blue Devils (17-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their 12th in a row in the series with Georgia Tech.

Duke finished a season-worst 2 of 21 from 3-point range but hit 52 percent from the field in the second half to win its lowest-scoring game of the year.

Abdoulaye Gueye had 14 points and Michael Devoe added 11 for the Yellow Jackets (11-9, 3-4), who have dropped four of six.

NO. 3 VIRGINIA 82, NOTRE DAME 55

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter scored 19 points to lead Virginia to the road win.

The Cavaliers shot 52.2 from the field in their second straight victory since a 72-70 loss at Duke on Jan. 19. Kyle Guy, Indiana’s 2016 Mr. Basketball at Lawrence Central near Indianapolis, had 15 points. Ty Jerome added 13 points, and Kihei Clark finished with 12.

Virginia (18-1, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) dominated the boards 45-33 and committed just two turnovers.

John Mooney had his ACC-leading 12th double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds for struggling Notre Dame (11-9, 1-6), which dropped its fourth in a row.

NO. 12 MARQUETTE 87, XAVIER 82

CINCINNATI (AP) — Markus Howard scored 19 of his 31 points down the stretch to help Marquette rally for its seventh consecutive win.

Joey Hauser added 21 points for the Golden Eagles (18-3, 7-1 Big East).

After Xavier (11-10, 3-5) pulled ahead 58-47 with 14 minutes left, Howard hit a pair of baskets that started Marquette’s comeback. His long 3-pointer put the Golden Eagles ahead 79-71 with 1:59 left, and his two free throws with 9.1 seconds left closed it out.

Paul Scruggs scored 21 points for Xavier, and Tyrique Jones matched his career high with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

ILLINOIS 78, NO. 13 MARYLAND 67

NEW YORK (AP) — Ayo Dosunmu scored 20 points, Tevian Jones had 18 and Illinois beat Maryland at Madison Square Garden.

Andres Feliz had 15 points for the Fighting Illini (6-14, 2-7 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game skid by handing the Terrapins their second straight conference loss.

Bruno Fernando led Maryland (16-5, 7-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Anthony Cowan Jr. had 18 points and Jalen Smith finished with 11.

The game was tied at 59 with 5:21 left before the Illini grabbed control with a 15-4 run. Dosunmu made two foul shots to make it 74-63 with 35 seconds remaining.

NO. 24 IOWA STATE 87, NO. 20 MISSISSIPPI 73

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored 23 points and Lindell Wigginton had 18, leading Iowa State to the victory in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

Iowa State (15-5) put on an offensive show, making 13 straight shots during the second half to turn a tight game into a relatively easy victory. The Cyclones shot 69.1 percent from the field, including nearly 77 percent in the second half.

The 6-foot-4 Horton-Tucker, who leads all Big 12 freshmen in scoring, made 11 of 18 shots from the field.

Ole Miss (14-5) was led by Breein Tyree, who finished with 22 points.

NO. 21 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 69, CLEMSON 67

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Braxton Beverly hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to lift North Carolina State to the dramatic win.

The Wolfpack (16-4, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed by six with 26.5 seconds left, but Clemson missed four straight free throws to keep the door ajar.

After Marcquise Reed missed two free throws with 7.5 seconds left, the Wolfpack strolled right through it.

C.J. Bryce got the rebound and pushed up court with no timeouts, then turned back to find Beverly for a 3 on what had otherwise been a quiet day for the sophomore.

Reed scored 19 points for the Tigers (11-8, 1-5) but missed four straight free throws in the final 15 seconds.

NO. 23 LOUISVILLE 66, PITTSBURGH 51

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jordan Nwora scored 17 points to help Louisville avenge its only conference loss this season.

The Cardinals (15-5, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot just 39 percent, but their strong defense shut down the Panthers (12-8, 2-5) in the second half. Pittsburgh led 41-40 after a Trey McGowens three-point play with 15:37 remaining.

Nwora, who was limited by foul trouble in the first half, made a 3-pointer to give Louisville a 65-47 advantage with 3:21 left.

Jared Wilson-Frame led Pittsburgh with 14 points.