Tulsa uses early blitz then holds off Temple 76-58

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Corey Henderson Jr., scored 21 points and Martins Igbanu scored 16 and Tulsa used an early run to beat Temple 76-58 on Sunday in a regular-season finale.

Tulsa (19-11, 12-6) enters the American Athletic Conference Tournament as the No. 4 seed with a first-round bye. Temple (16-14, 8-10) will be the No. 7 seed and will face 10th-seeded Tulane on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

The Golden Hurricane built a 24-0 lead shooting 8 of 10 from the field, including the three 3-pointers, while the Owls missed their first 12 shots before Quinton Rose’s jumper with 9:56 before halftime.

Tulsa led 33-18 at halftime when Temple went on a 9-1 run to start the second half to draw within 34-27 with 16:41 left. The Owls again made it a seven-point contest (51-44) with eight minutes but failed to get closer.

Rose led Temple with 17 points.