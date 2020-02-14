Tulane looks to end streak vs Wichita State

Tulane (10-14, 2-10) vs. Wichita State (18-6, 6-5)

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kansas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State looks to extend Tulane’s conference losing streak to nine games. Tulane’s last AAC win came against the Temple Owls 65-51 on Jan. 11. Wichita State is coming off a 75-58 win at Central Florida on Thursday.

SENIOR STUDS: Tulane’s Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have collectively accounted for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Green Wave points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Thompson has had his hand in 43 percent of all Tulane field goals over the last three games. Thompson has 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Tulane has lost its last three road games, scoring 63.7 points, while allowing 79.3 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Green Wave have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Shockers. Wichita State has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three matchups while Tulane has assists on 33 of 67 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DETERMINED DEFENSE: The stout Wichita State defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 39.2 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Tulane has allowed opponents to shoot 45.7 percent through 24 games (ranking the Green Wave 307th).