Tucker scores 18, Little Rock downs Miles College 67-47

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Nikola Maric added 16 points, and Little Rock beat Division II Miles College 67-47 on Tuesday night.

Kris Bankston scored eight points with 11 boards and Markquis Nowell had six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (5-6), who held the Golden Bears to 29-percent shooting.

Tucker’s dunk amid a 13-3 run put Little Rock up for good, 16-14, and they led 33-27 at halftime on 40-percent shooting.

The Trojans led by 19 after Horace Wyatt Jr.’s breakaway dunk capped a 15-2 run. Bankston made Little Rock’s ninth dunk for a 24-point lead with 8:44 left and Miles got no closer than 20 from there.

Jeffrey Dockett scored 10 for Miles (4-4), which shot 7 of 34 (21 percent) in the second half.