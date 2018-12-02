Tucker’s career-best 33 leads Little Rock past Sam Houston

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Rayjon Tucker scored a career-high 33 points, made four 3-pointers and sank 13 of 15 at the free-throw line, Ryan Pippins scored 20 points with five 3-pointers and Arkansas Little Rock defeated Sam Houston State 79-52 Saturday to start a six-game home stand.

Jaizec Lottie added 11 points for Little Rock (4-4), which shot 48 percent, making 23 of 48 from the field, while scoring 21 points off 15 turnovers and converting 23 of 31 free throws.

Eleven players scored for Sam Houston State (3-6) but only Cameron Delaney reached double figures with 12. The Bearkats dropped a third straight, shooting 34.5 percent, 19 of 55. Delaney was 4-for-8 with three 3-pointers.

Sam Houston led for the first 12 minutes, going up by as many as eight on a Delaney 3. Little Rock answered with a trey from Pippins and three from Tucker. His third put the Trojans ahead 20-19 with 7:43 left in the first half. The lead was 13 at the break, and kept growing through the second half.