Tubby Smith gets first win, High Point beats S. Dakota 60-56

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Jahaad Proctor scored 18 points and coach Tubby Smith won his first game at High Point with a 60-56 victory over South Dakota in the first round of the inaugural Bimini Jam tournament on Friday night.

The game was tied 54-54 with 2:13 remaining. South Dakota missed a pair of free throws, and Proctor hit a 3-pointer and the Panthers led 57-56 with 44 seconds to go. Tim Cameron later drove to the basket to stretch High Point’s lead to 59-56 with 20 seconds left and the Panthers held on for the win.

High Point (1-2) will play UMBC and South Dakota (2-1) faces Air Force in Saturday’s semifinals.

Proctor was 6 of 10 from the field. Tim Cameron added 14 points for the Panthers.

Trey Burch-Manning scored 20 points and Triston Simpson had 11 to lead South Dakota.

A three-time National Coach of the Year, Smith returned to his alma mater after coaching the last two seasons at Memphis.