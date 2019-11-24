Troy visits Alabama A&M

Troy (1-5) vs. Alabama A&M (0-5)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy and Alabama A&M look to bounce back from losses. Each team is coming off of a big road loss in their last game. Alabama A&M lost 87-51 to Clemson on Thursday, while Troy came up short in a 72-60 game at Samford on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Cameron Alford has averaged 11.8 points and five rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Complementing Alford is TJ Parham, who is maintaining an average of 10 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Darian Adams, who is averaging 14 points.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 40 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Troy has lost its last three road games, scoring 58 points, while allowing 76 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M has 28 assists on 63 field goals (44.4 percent) across its past three games while Troy has assists on 45 of 73 field goals (61.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M has made seven 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among SWAC teams.