Troy uses late run to beat UAPB; Hicks posts double-double

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Alex Hicks scored 18 points, collected 10 rebounds and Troy won its fourth straight in beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 71-63 on Saturday.

It was Hicks’ second straight double-double and third of the season. Jordon Varnado scored 15 points and B.J. Miller and Charles Norman each scored 14 for Troy (7-5).

After a 37-all first-half tie, the Golden Lions went on a 10-1 run and led 47-38 with 16:06 remaining. Troy gradually reduced the deficit, and after a layup from Miller, a pair of 3s by Norman, a layup by Hicks and a Varnado jumper, the Trojans were on top 62-53. Alex Hicks capped the 12-0 run with a dunk with 3:29 left to play. The Trojans converted eight of their last 10 shots while Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-10) missed seven of its last 10.

Martaveous McKnight led the Golden Lions with 22 points and Shaun Doss scored 10.