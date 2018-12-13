Troy sets arena scoring record in 88-43 win over Carver

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Freshman Zay Williams scored a season-high 14 points and grabbed six rebounds and Troy beat Carver College 88-43 on Wednesday, setting a school record for the fewest points allowed inside of Trojan Arena.

The previous record was 50 by Texas State on March 8, 2014.

Jordon Varnado scored 13 points and Alex Hicks added 12 with nine boards for Troy (4-5), which never trailed and held the Cougars to 30-percent shooting.

Troy opened with an 8-0 run and led 56-17 at halftime behind Williams’ 12 points. KJ Simon’s dunk capped a 16-4 run for a 52-point lead (75-23) with 13:15 left.

Troy shot 58 percent, made 7 of 20 3-pointers, and outscored the Cougars 50-22 in the paint.

Tyler Thornton scored 10 points for Carver (0-17), a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.