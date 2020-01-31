Troy looks to sweep Ga. State

Troy (8-15, 4-8) vs. Georgia State (15-7, 8-3)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy goes for the season sweep over Georgia State after winning the previous matchup in Troy. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 18, when the Trojans shot 42.4 percent from the field while limiting Georgia State’s shooters to just 35.4 percent en route to a 10-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Trojans have been led by the junior tandem of Darian Adams and Ty Gordon. Adams is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Gordon is putting up 11.8 points per game. The Panthers have been led by juniors Kane Williams and Justin Roberts, who are averaging 13.3 and 13.4 points, respectively.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Panthers have given up only 70.2 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 76.3 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.ACCURATE ADAMS: Adams has connected on 33.8 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 22 over his last three games. He’s also converted 81.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 8-2 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

TWO STREAKS: Troy has scored 62.7 points per game and allowed 81 over its three-game road losing streak. Georgia State has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense has scored 79 points per game this season, ranking the Panthers 23rd nationally. The Troy defense has allowed 72.1 points per game to opponents (ranked 225th).