Troy looks for home win vs App State

Appalachian State (7-4, 1-0) vs. Troy (5-7, 1-0)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks for its fourth straight win over Appalachian State at Trojan Arena. The last victory for the Mountaineers at Troy was a 75-71 win on Jan. 28, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Forrest and Isaac Johnson have led the Mountaineers. Forrest has averaged 17.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while Johnson has recorded 11.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. The Trojans have been anchored by Zay Williams and Darian Adams, who are scoring 12.3 and 13.3 per game, respectively.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 28.4 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 72.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-6 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 5-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

STREAK STATS: Troy has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 84 points while giving up 58.

DID YOU KNOW: Troy is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.9 percent. The Trojans have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.