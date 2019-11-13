Trio leads Siena past St. Bonaventure 78-65

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Pickett, Don Carey and Elijah Burns scored 19 points apiece as Siena topped Saint Bonaventure 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Manny Camper added 15 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Saints (2-1).

Dominick Welch scored a career-best 21 points and had seven rebounds for the Bonnies (0-3). Kyle Lofton added 14 points and seven assists. Justin Winston scored 10.

Siena shot 46% from the floor and made 22 of 29 free throws. St. Bonaventure shot 39% from the floor and hit all seven of its free throws.