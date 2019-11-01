Towson welcomes GW in 2019-20 season opener

George Washington (0-0) vs. Towson (0-0)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Towson opens its 2019-20 campaign by hosting the George Washington Colonials. George Washington went 9-24 last year and finished 13th in the A10, while Towson ended up 10-22 and finished ninth in the CAA.

LAST MEETING: George Washington got a 4-point win over Towson when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: George Washington went 4-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Colonials gave up 71.8 points per game while scoring 64 per outing. Towson went 3-9 in non-conference play, averaging 65.8 points and allowing 71.9 per game in the process.