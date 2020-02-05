Towson looks for road win vs Delaware

Towson (13-10, 7-4) vs. Delaware (16-7, 6-4)

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena, Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its fourth straight win over Delaware at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Delaware’s last win at home against the Tigers came on Jan. 14, 2015.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Delaware’s Nate Darling has averaged 20 points and four rebounds while Justyn Mutts has put up 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. For the Tigers, Brian Fobbs has averaged 16 points and 4.5 rebounds while Allen Betrand has put up 13.8 points.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 70.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRIAN: Fobbs has connected on 29.4 percent of the 119 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 83 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 13-5 when scoring at least 60.

WINNING WHEN: Towson is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 6-10 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Delaware is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 74.1 points per game.