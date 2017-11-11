Towns, Lewis help Harvard top MIT, 73-64 in season opener (Nov 10, 2017)

BOSTON (AP) Seth Towns scored 20 points and Chris Lewis added 13 points and 10 rebounds as Harvard christened newly renovated Lavietes Pavilion with a 73-64 win over MIT in the season opener Friday night.

This is the seventh straight season Harvard has opened against MIT, and the Crimson have won all seven.

Nacho Nwana hit a pair of free throws to get the Engineers within four, 55-51 with 6:58 remaining, but Lewis threw down back-to-back dunks to push the Harvard lead to 61-53 and the Crimson held MIT at bay from the free throw line in the final minute.

Towns hit 9 of 12 from the free throw line and grabbed seven rebounds in leading Harvard. Lewis was 5 of 9 from the field while Bryce Aiken added 12 points. Harvard hit 26 of 36 from the line as a team.

Bradley Jomard led MIT with 17 points.