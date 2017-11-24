Townes scores 19, Bryant holds off Hartford 78-73 (Nov 24, 2017)

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Sabastian Townes scored a career-high 19 points, Ikenna Ndugba had his second double-double and Bryant won its first game 78-73 over Hartford on Friday.

Ndugba and Adam Grant had 16 points each with Ndugba getting 10 rebounds and five steals.

The Bulldogs (1-4) jumped out to a double-figure lead 3 1/2 minutes into the game, led 42-33 at the half and was up by 10 with less than five minutes to go before holding off the Hawks (3-3).

Jason Dunne and J.R. Lynch hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Hartford to make it 73-70 with 2:54 to play before both teams missed chances. Bryant had a turnover and two misses while Hartford missed twice from the field and the front end of a one-and one.

Bryant got an offensive board and Townes made 1 of 2 from the line with just under a minute left for a four-point lead. Grant made two free throws with 25.5 seconds left but Dunne drilled a long 3 with 19.1 seconds to go, making it 76-73.

Once Dunn restored it to a two-possession game, Hartford ran out of plays.

Dunne ended up with a career-high 36 points, hitting 8 of 14 from distance, and Lynch 20 with four 3s for Hartford.