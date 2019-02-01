Townes has 23 points, helps Bryant beat Wagner 71-64

NEW YORK (AP) — SaBastian Townes shot 8 of 13 from the floor to total 23 points and helped lead Bryant to a 71-64 win over Wagner on Thursday night.

Bryant (8-12, 5-4 Northeast Conference) has won three of its last four games. Byron Hawkins and Adam Grant added 16 points apiece for the Bulldogs.

Grant’s trey with 1:52 left in the first half gave the Bulldogs the lead for good 30-28, and they took a 31-29 lead into the break. Bryant pushed its advantage to 56-43 before Wagner rallied. The Seahawks closed to 58-54 after Elijah Davis scored in the paint with 2:12 remaining. Davis drained a 3 to trail 62-57 with 1:17 left and Chase Freeman nailed another trey to cut the margin to 69-64 with 12 seconds remaining. Townes made five free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.

Freeman and Jonathan Norfleet had 14 points apiece for Wagner (9-11, 4-5). Romone Saunders added 13 points with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.