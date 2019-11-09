Toro scores 22 to lift George Washington past Howard 76-62

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arnaldo Toro had a career-high 22 points plus 18 rebounds as George Washington topped Howard 76-62 on Saturday.

Toro made 9 of 12 shots and the Colonials outshot the Bison from the field 42.6% to 39%.

Jamison Battle had 14 points for George Washington (1-1). Mezie Offurum and Justin Williams added 11 apiece.

Article continues below ...

Charles Williams had 21 points for the Bison (0-2). Kyle Foster added 12 points. Khalil Robinson had six rebounds.

George Washington plays American at home on Tuesday. Howard plays Notre Dame on the road on Tuesday.