Top-ranked Gonzaga enjoys a laugher over San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego 94-50 Thursday night for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.

Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth straight game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

The Zags continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th straight time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.

Braun Hartfield, Yauhen Massalski and Jared Rodriguez scored nine apiece for USD.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 74, MINNESOTA 58

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, leading Michigan State past Minnesota.

The Spartans (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth straight victory, staying atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.

The Golden Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties, but couldn’t slow down Winston after halftime.

Minnesota’s Daniel Oturu had 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Marcus Carr scored 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points for the Gophers.

NO. 9 OREGON 74, NO. 24 ARIZONA 73, OT

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon’s eight points in overtime, as the Ducks held off Arizona.

Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson’s jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Ducks.

Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 84, PURDUE 78, 2OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan’s seniors made big shots late to outlast Purdue.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third straight Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson’s desperation 3-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by 3-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.

NO. 23 WICHITA STATE 76, NO. 21 MEMPHIS 67

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jamarius Burton scored 16 points to lead Wichita State past Memphis.

Erik Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference), and Tyson Etienne scored 11.

Precious Achiuwa had 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1). Achiuwa was 8 of 11 from the floor. Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.