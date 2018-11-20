Top-ranked Duke to face No. 8 Auburn in Maui semis
AP
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — The second day of the Maui Invitational kicks off with loser’s bracket games between Xavier and San Diego State, Iowa State and Illinois.
The marquee games come later.
Top-ranked Duke will put its undefeated Maui Invitational record on the line when it faces No. 8 Auburn in the semifinals. The five-time champion Blue Devils routed San Diego State in their opener.
The Tigers knocked off Xavier.
The nightcap features two of the West’s top teams: No. 3 Gonzaga against Arizona.
The Zags had a hard time deciphering Illinois’ constant pressure to win their opener, while the Wildcats needed 30 minutes to find themselves in beating Iowa State.