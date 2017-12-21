Top 25 Capsules

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Fletcher Magee scored 27 points to help Wofford stun No. 5 North Carolina 79-75 on Wednesday night, snapping the reigning national champion’s 23-game home winning streak.

The Terriers (8-4) led the entire second half and by as many as 14 points before holding off UNC’s late-game run for a huge road win and their first win over a ranked team in 23 games.

The Tar Heels (10-2) got within a point twice and missed four 3-pointers for the tie in the final 6 minutes. But they never could overtake the Terriers, who played confidently and kept counter-punching every time UNC made a run.

The Terriers closed it out with four straight free throws in the final 15.2 seconds to seal it, then mobbed each other at midcourt as the horn sounded and the Tar Heels headed to the locker room.

Joel Berry II scored 23 points to lead UNC, which suffered its first loss to an unranked team while ranked in the top five since falling to Boston College in January 2009.

No. 4 DUKE 104, EVANSVILLE 40

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Freshman Wendell Carter Jr. scored a season-best 27 points for Duke.

Marvin Bagley III added 18 points and Grayson Allen finished with 16 to help the Blue Devils (12-1) bounce back from their lone loss with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Duke blocked nine shots, forced a season-best 21 turnovers and turned them into 39 points against a slow-paced Evansville team.

Dainius Chatkevicius had 12 points to lead the Purple Aces (10-3), who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

No. 10 WEST VIRGINIA 77, COPPIN STATE 38

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Teddy Allen scored a career-high 24 points and grabbed nine rebounds for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (10-1) struggled in the first 10 minutes of the game, shooting 5 of 23 over the first 13 minutes.

Allen then led West Virginia to a 15-1 run to close the first half to take a 42-18 lead over the Eagles (0-12).

Tre’ Thomas led Coppin State with nine points.

No. 18 BAYLOR 80, SOUTHERN U. 60

WACO, Texas (AP) – Manu Lecomte scored 22 points and Baylor won its fifth straight.

Baylor went on a 13-0 run in the first half to pull away, then had an 11-2 spurt after Southern cut its lead to 46-40 midway through the second half.

The Bears (10-2) shot 63 percent from the field (31 for 49), including 11 for 22 from 3-point range. Lecomte was 6 for 9 on 3s.

Jared Sam led the Jaguars (3-9) with 21 points.

No. 21 TENNESSEE 66, FURMAN 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Grant Williams scored a tiebreaking basket with 54 seconds left as Tennessee snapped Furman’s five-game winning streak.

Furman (9-4) was seeking its first win over a Southeastern Conference team since a 91-75 home victory over South Carolina on Dec. 21, 2010. The Paladins hadn’t beaten an SEC program in a road game since winning 70-62 at Vanderbilt on Nov. 28, 2006.

In a game that featured 13 ties and 14 lead changes, Williams put Tennessee (8-2) ahead for good as he made a move in the paint and scored to break a 61-all tie.

Jordan Bowden led the Volunteers with 21 points. Williams had 14.

Devin Sibley had 22 points for Furman while playing in his hometown of Knoxville.

No. 23 SETON HALL 89, WAGNER 68

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Khadeen Carrington scored 26 points and Angel Delgado added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Seton Hall.

The win enabled the Pirates (10-2) to get back on track after falling to state rival Rutgers last Saturday.

Besides Carrington and Delgado, the Pirates also received 16 points from Myles Powell, 11 from Desi Rodriguez and 10 from Michael Nzei. Rodriguez grabbed nine rebounds.

Jo Jo Cooper paced Wagner (7-3) with 15 points and Nigel Jackson added 12.

No. 25 CREIGHTON 116, USC UPSTATE 62

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 16 points and Creighton shot nearly 70 percent during a 58-point first half.

Foster made 6 of 7 shots two nights after scoring a season-high 32 points against UT Arlington.

Creighton (10-2) won its fifth straight game and scored at least 90 points for the eighth time this season. The Bluejays improved to 8-0 at home, while USC Upstate (4-11) remained winless in nine road games this season.

Malik Moore led Upstate with 15 points.