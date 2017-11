Top 25 Capsules

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Svi Mykhailiuk scored 21 points, Udoka Azubuike added 20 and No. 3 Kansas cruised to a resounding 114-71 victory over Texas Southern on Tuesday night in the Jayhawks’ first game of the Hoophall Miami Invitational.

Lagerald Vick, Devonte’ Graham and Marcus Garrett all finished with a double-double for Kansas, as Vick posted 19 points and 10 rebounds, Graham had 17 points and 11 assists, and Garrett logged 13 points and 11 boards.

Graham gave Kansas its 17th 3 of the game – a program record.

Texas Southern’s Demontrae Jefferson led all scorers with 24 points.

No. 6 Wichita St. 80, Marquette 66

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Landry Shamet scored 19 points and Connor Frankamp added 13 as Wichita State rode its second-half defense into the Maui Invitational title game.

Wichita State (4-0) needed a massive rally just to get into the semifinals after a slow start against California in its opener. The Shockers had no such trouble against Marquette, trading baskets with the Golden Eagles (2-2) in a high-level first half.

Wichita State took control by turning up the defensive pressure in the second half, holding sharpshooters Markus Howard and Andrew Rowsey in check long enough to build a 10-point lead.

Rowsey had 26 points and Howard 25 for the Golden Eagles, who were held to 10-of-33 shooting in the second half after a stellar first 20 minutes.

No. 12 Cincinnati 75, Richmond 48

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) – Cane Broome led a balanced attacked with 13 points, Jacob Evans added 12 and Cincinnati used a dominant first half to roll into the championship game of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Jarron Cumberland opened the scoring with 3-pointers on consecutive possessions and Evans hit another before the Spiders scored and when Justin Jenifer hit a 3 just beyond the 5-minute mark Cincinnati was up 14-4.

The Bearcats (5-0) hit 8 of 14 3-pointers and shot 54 percent overall to race to a 40-14 halftime lead.

They will face Wyoming for the title.

Jacob Gilyard led the Spiders with 12 points.

No. 13 Notre Dame 92, LSU 53

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – T.J. Gibbs scored 26 points, Matt Farrell added 17 and Notre Dame reached the Maui Invitational championship game.

The Irish (5-0) expectedly breezed through their opener against Division II Chaminade did the same thing to LSU in their first game against a power program this season.

Notre Dame shot well, shut the Tigers down on defense and were in control from the opening tip in a superb all-around game.

Bonzie Colson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Irish, who shot 52 percent and hit 15 of 32 from 3-point range.

Next up: A top-of-the-marquee title game against No. 6 Wichita State on Wednesday night.

Duop Reath led LSU (3-1) with 17 points.

No. 14 Minnesota 100, Alabama A&M 57

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jordan Murphy had his fifth straight double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota.

Four other scored in double figures for the Gophers (5-0). Davonte Fitzgerald had 13, Nate Mason scored 12 and Reggie Lynch and Jamir Harris each added 11.

Mohamed Sherif led the Bulldogs (0-4) with 10 points.

In the last minute of the first half, reserve big man Fitzgerald threw down a dunk and drained a long jump shot for the Gophers before Murphy beat the buzzer with a step-back jumper to put Minnesota on top 47-25.

No. 16 Texas A&M 98, Penn St. 87

NEW YORK (AP) – Robert Williams had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead Texas A&M in the championship game of the Progressive Legends Classic at Barclays Center.

Duane Wilson led the Aggies (4-0) with 22 points while Tyler Davis chipped in 15, Admon Gilder had 14 and Tonny Torcha-Morelos finished with 11.

Despite getting a career-high 31 points from Tony Carr, Penn State (5-1) lost its first game of the season. Lamar Stevens added 25 points for Penn State.

No. 19 Louisville 84, Southern Illinois 42

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Jordan Nwora came off the bench to score a career-high 18 points and Deng Adel had 16 for Louisville.

After scraping past George Mason and Nebraska-Omaha, the Cardinals (3-0) had a surprisingly easy time against the Salukis (2-1), leading 65-30 with 6:47 remaining.

Louisville held SIU to 27 percent shooting, including just 3 of 21 from long range.

Armon Fletcher had 14 points and seven rebounds for SIU while Kavion Pippen, nephew of NBA great Scottie Pippen, had 10 points.

No. 22 Baylor 65, Creighton 59

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – King McClure had 19 points, Terry Maston made a series of big baskets down the stretch and Baylor rallied win the Hall of Fame Classic title game.

Maston finished with 15 points, and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 15 points and 15 rebounds, as the Bears (5-0) won their 11th consecutive in-season tournament game. They won the Battle 4 Atlantis last season.

Lual-Acuil was voted the tournament’s most valuable player.

The Bluejays (4-1) were unable to solve Baylor’s zone defense in the second half, resorting to 3-point shots over top of it. They were 5 of 30 for the game, including 2 of 18 in the final 20 minutes.

Khyri Thomas had 15 points and Marcus Foster scored 12 for Creighton, but they were a combined 10 of 31 and 3 of 19 from the arc.

No. 23 UCLA 72, Wisconsin 70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Aaron Holiday got a scooping layup to drop just before the final buzzer giving UCLA a victory in the third-place game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Bruins (4-1) trailed 65-59 with about 4 minutes left, but Holiday knocked down two 3-pointers and converted two free throws to spur the comeback. Wisconsin tied it 70-all when Khalil Iverson made the second of two foul shots with 31.5 seconds left, but that was enough time for UCLA.

Ethan Happ had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead Wisconsin (2-3), which has lost three straight games, all to ranked teams.

No. 25 Alabama 77, Texas-Arlington 76

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Collin Sexton scored 29 points for Alabama in a come-from-behind victory.

The Crimson Tide (4-0) trailed the entire first half and took their first lead with 12 minutes remaining.

UT-Arlington (2-1) relied on Kevin Hervey offensively. He did not miss a shot in the first half to score 15 of his 24 points. Erick Neal added 16 points and Link Kabadyundi had 11.

Alabama shot 50.9 percent from the field and UT-Arlington outrebounded Alabama 33-28.

