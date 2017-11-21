Top 25 Capsules

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Marvin Bagley III scored 24 points and No. 1 Duke beat Furman 92-63 on Monday night in the on-campus round of the PK80.

Trevon Duval had a season-best 18 points, Wendell Carter Jr. added 14 and a fourth freshman – Alex O’Connell – scored 10 for the Blue Devils (5-0).

They shot nearly 61 percent and outscored Furman 64-28 in the paint, and have won all four of their games at Cameron Indoor Stadium by at least 17 points.

Tougher tests await this team in the coming days in Portland, Oregon – possibly from No. 7 Florida or No. 17 Gonzaga in a later round of the event marking Nike founder Phil Knight’s 80th birthday.

This rout came after Duke strengthened its grip on the top spot in the AP Top 25, adding 20 more first-place votes to give the Blue Devils 54 of them – or, all but 11 of the 65 ballots cast.

John Davis III scored 15 points and Matt Rafferty added 11 for the Paladins (2-2), who have lost two straight.

No. 6 WICHITA STATE 92, CALIFORNIA 82

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Shaquille Morris scored 25 points, Landry Shamet added 23 and Wichita State got the Maui Invitational off to a wild start by rallying from an 18-point deficit to beat California.

Cal (2-2) used its pressure to harass the Shockers into mistakes and missed shots, building the lead to nine by halftime and 18 within 4 + minutes of the second half.

The Shockers (3-0) turned the game around by turning on their own pressure cooker, revving up the crowd by speeding up the young Bears with their full-court press. Cal handled it poorly, leading to a string of turnovers transition baskets that allowed Wichita State to pull even with 5 minutes left.

Wichita State snatched the lead with a late 8-0 run, earning a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals against Marquette.

No. 8 KENTUCKY 70, TROY 62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Kevin Knox scored 17 points and Kentucky built a big lead in the second half before having to withstand a late rally by Troy.

After having to rally in each of its previous games, the Wildcats (4-1) led throughout against the Trojans (2-3). They built a double-digit lead early and extended it to 21 twice in the second half, a needed cushion as Troy fought back to within eight on Wesley Person’s three-point play with 1:08 remaining.

Knox came up with the last of Kentucky’s season-high 53 rebounds that preserved its second victory in the Adolph Rupp Classic named for the legendary coach.

Person had 17 points for Troy.

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 96, STANFORD 72

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – Joel Berry II scored 29 points, Kenny Williams set career highs with 20 points and six 3-pointers, and North Carolina beat Stanford in a matchup of Tar Heels coach Roy Williams against former player Jerod Haase.

Luke Maye added 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the defending NCAA champion Tar Heels (3-0), who improved to 11-0 against the Cardinal.

Reid Travis scored 21 points to lead Stanford (3-2), and Isaac White had 20.

Haase, the second-year Cardinal coach, played for Williams at Kansas and also was an assistant under him at North Carolina from 2003-12.

No. 12 CINCINNATI 73, BUFFALO 68

GEORGETOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) – Gary Clark scored 24 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Cincinnati held off Buffalo to close the opening round of the Cayman Islands Classic.

Kyle Washington added 14 points and Jarron Cumberland 13 for the Bearcats (4-0), who had breezed in their previous games.

C.J. Massinburg scored 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls (2-1). Jeremy Harris added a career-high 17 and Nick Perkins 14 as Buffalo cut a 13-point halftime deficit to four with 24 seconds left.

No. 13 NOTRE DAME 83, CHAMINADE 56

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) – Matt Farrell scored 27 points and Bonzie Colson added 23, helping Notre Dame open the Maui Invitational with a rout over Division II Chaminade.

Notre Dame (4-0) was sharp from the start at the offensive end, building a nine-point halftime lead and gradually extending it in the second half by making 14 of 26 shots.

The Irish shot 54 percent and made 9 of 20 from 3-point range to earn a spot in Tuesday’s semifinals against the Michigan-LSU winner.

Chaminade (2-1) kept it close early with its perimeter shooting before wearing down against the bigger Irish.

No. 15 XAVIER 96, HAMPTON 60

CINCINNATI (AP) – Trevon Bluiett followed his fabulous game against Wisconsin with a 21-point performance on Monday night, and Xavier turned to its reserves while pulling away to a victory over Hampton.

The Musketeers (4-0) got ahead by 32 points and took advantage of the chance to get playing time for their newcomers. Freshman Naji Marshall had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Xavier was coming off an 80-70 win at Wisconsin on Thursday night, when Bluiett led the way by scoring 21 of his 25 points in the second half. Against Hampton, Bluiett played 27 minutes.

Jermaine Marrow led Hampton (1-4) with 20 points.

No. 16 TEXAS A&M 72, OKLAHOMA STATE 55

NEW YORK (AP) – Robert Williams 11 points, 11 rebounds and a handful of alley-oop dunks to help Texas A&M beat Oklahoma State in the first game of the 2017 Progressive Legends Classic.

Williams added three steals and two blocks for the Aggies (3-0). DJ Hogg led all scorers with 18 points. Tonny Trocha-Morelos finished with 12 points and Admon Gilder had 10.

The loss was the first of the season for Oklahoma State (3-1). Brandon Averette led the Cowboys with 10.

The Aggies took a 39-22 lead into halftime, thanks to Williams and a 25-7 run over the final eight minutes of the half. Williams checked in five minutes into the game and scored nine points in the first half, eight on alley-oops.

No. 22 BAYLOR 70, WISCONSIN 65

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Manu Lecomte poured in 25 points and Baylor held on after blowing most of a 19-point lead to beat Wisconsin 70-65 in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Bears (4-0) established a 38-26 lead by halftime and stretched it to 53-34 midway through the second half, only for the Badgers (2-2) to whittle it to 57-55 with 2:12 left in the game.

Lecomte answered with five consecutive free throws, though. After the Badgers’ Aleem Ford curled in a 3-pointer, Nuni Omot added two foul shots and Lecomte made two more to put the game away, sending the Bears into a matchup with Creighton for the title Tuesday night.

Ethan Happ had 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Badgers (2-2).

CREIGHTON 100, No. 23 UCLA 89

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Marcus Foster scored 23 points, Mitch Ballock added 22 in front of his boyhood fans and Creighton beat UCLA in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.

Khyri Thomas added 16 points and Ty-Shon Alexander had 12 for the Bluejays (4-0), who have won 12 straight in-season tournament games after titles at the MGM Grand Main Event and the Paradise Jam.

Creighton raced to an early lead, weathered the Bruins’ best effort midway through the second half, and then proved it could put things away with poise and precision down the stretch.

Aaron Holiday had 25 points to lead the Bruins (3-1), who dealt with foul trouble much of the night.

No. 23 WEST VIRGINIA 91, LONG BEACH STATE 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Lamont West was a point shy of a career high with 22 and West Virginia overcame a slow start to beat Long Beach State.

For the second time in a week, the Mountaineers (3-1) started out sluggish, trailing LBSU 9-6 at the first media timeout.

WVU responded with an 18-5 run over the next 6:32 to regain the lead and create some cushion.

The 49ers (2-2) took advantage of a Mountaineer scoring drought in the second half but couldn’t come within 15 points of the lead.

Sagaba Konate had a career-high 20 points and Chase Harler added 14 points, also a career high. Wesley Harris led the Mountaineers with nine rebounds.

Gabe Levin matched a career high with 23 points for the 49ers and added 11 rebounds. Bryan Alberts added a career-high 20 points.