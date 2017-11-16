Top 25 Capsules

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Luke Maye scored 20 points and No. 9 North Carolina held on to give coach Roy Williams his 400th victory at the school, a 93-81 win over Bucknell on Wednesday night in the on-campus round of the PK80.

Theo Pinson added a career-high 19 points for the Tar Heels (2-0), who shot 47 percent and welcomed back Final Four Most Outstanding Player Joel Berry on the same day graduate transfer Cameron Johnson was lost for 4-6 weeks following knee surgery.

North Carolina blew most of an early 16-point lead but scored nine straight points after the Bison cut the lead to 71-67 on Nate Sestina’s layup with 6 1/2 minutes remaining. Pinson started the decisive burst with two free throws, and Maye pushed it back to double figures with his 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes remaining that made it 78-67.

Article continues below ...

Nana Foulland and Zack Thomas scored 21 points apiece for Bucknell (0-3).

—

No. 14 Minnesota 107, Niagara 81

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Amir Coffey, Reggie Lynch and Jordan Murphy all scored 18 points for Minnesota.

Lynch and Murphy posted double-doubles, with Lynch grabbing a team-high 12 rebounds and Murphy checking in with 11. Nate Mason added 15 points and 11 assists for the Golden Gophers (3-0).

Kahlil Dukes hit five 3-pointers and led Niagara (1-1) with 26 points. Matt Scott added 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Marvin Prochet had 10 points and 12 boards for the Purple Eagles.

—

Creighton 92, No. 20 Northwestern 88

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) – Khyri Thomas had a career-high 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, Martin Krampelj added a career-high 17 points for Creighton in a Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup.

Ty-Shon Alexander had 14 points and Marcus Foster had 12 for the Bluejays (3-0).

Vic Law had a career-high 30 points and Bryant McIntosh added 24 for Northwestern (2-1).

Creighton senior Toby Hegner went down in the first half with a high ankle sprain and was on crutches at the end of the game.

The Wildcats rallied from a 15-point first-half deficit to take the lead in the second half, but couldn’t maintain the momentum as Creighton answered the run and took the lead for good with 14 minutes to go.

—

No. 21 Saint Mary’s 76, Cal State Fullerton 57

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) – Calvin Hermanson scored 22 points, Emmett Naar had 11 points and nine assists for Saint Mary’s.

Jock Landale contributed 15 points on 7-for-10 shooting while in foul trouble and facing constant defensive pressure. The Gaels (3-0) outscored sloppy Fullerton off turnovers 31-5.

Jackson Rowe and Kyle Allman each scored 13 points as the Titans (0-2) put on a far better showing than in their forgettable 84-42 loss to No. 10 USC last Friday to begin the season.

—

No. 22 Seton Hall 84, Indiana 68

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Desi Rodriguez scored 23 points to key a balanced scoring attack for Seton Hall in the Gavitt Tip Off Games at the Prudential Center.

The victory was the third straight for the Pirates (3-0) to start the season.

Rodriguez was one of four Pirates to reach double figures. Angel Delgado added 19 points and 11 rebounds. Khadeen Carrington scored 17 points and Myles Powell tossed in 11.

Devonte Green paced Indiana (1-2) with 16 points and Robert Johnson added 12.

—

No. 23 UCLA 106, Central Arkansas 101, OT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Kris Wilkes scored 20 points, including five straight in overtime, and UCLA rallied for the win hours after three of the Bruins’ freshmen confessed to shoplifting in China and were indefinitely suspended.

Wilkes, a freshman, had 12 rebounds in salvaging the home opener for the Bruins (2-0), who edged Georgia Tech by three points to open the season last week during the China trip that turned into an international scandal.

Aaron Holiday led UCLA with 24 points and Thomas Welsh added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bears (1-2) led 90-86 to start overtime on a 3-pointer and free throw by Jordan Howard. He led them with 35 points, including eight 3-pointers.

Thatch Unruh, who finished with 20 points before fouling out with 10 seconds left in overtime, hit a 3-pointer that drew the Bears to 97-95, but the Bruins were able to avoid the upset.

Howard’s 3-pointer from the right corner with 3 seconds remaining in regulation gave the Bears an 86-85 lead.

Howard’s shot was the Bears’ third straight 3-pointer in the final 41 seconds. They appeared on their way to closing out the upset before Mathieu Kamba fouled Jaylen Hands in the lane. Hands missed the first three throw, drawing groans from the crowd, and made the second to force overtime tied at 86-all.

—

No. 24 West Virginia 98, American 64

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles scored 20 points each to lead West Virginia.

The Mountaineers (1-1) got off to a slow start, staying competitive with the Eagles over the opening 13:56.

WVU shot 12 of 32 (37.5 percent) from the field in the first half and finished the game shooting 32 of 63 (51 percent).

Beetle Bolden added 16 points for West Virginia and freshman Teddy Allen scored 14 points in his home debut.

Sa’eed Nelson led American (0-2) with 17 points and Larry Motuzis added 15.