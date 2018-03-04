Top 25 Capsules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Devon Hall scored 17 points in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena and No. 1 Virginia outlasted Notre Dame 62-57 on Saturday.

Ty Jerome added 13 points for the Cavaliers (28-2, 17-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won their fifth in a row.

Bonzie Colson, playing in just his second game since missing 15 with a broken foot, had 24 points and 14 rebounds for the Irish (18-13, 8-10). Martinas Geben added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 15 MICHIGAN 75, No. 2 MICHIGAN STATE 64

NEW YORK (AP) – Mo Wagner scored 14 of his 15 points after a dreadful first half and fifth-seeded Michigan moved within a game of its second straight Big Ten Tournament title.

Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman and Zavier Simpson also had 15 for the Wolverines (27-7), who were also the last team to beat Michigan State (29-4), when they did it on Jan. 13.

Miles Bridges had 17 points to lead Michigan State, which had a 13-game winning streak snapped.

No. 3 XAVIER 65, DePAUL 62

CHICAGO (AP) – Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points, and Xavier set a school record for regular-season wins while clinching the top seed in the Big East.

The Musketeers (27-4, 15-3) hung on for their 12th win in 13 games. That ended Villanova’s four-year run of first-place finishes.

Bluiett became the school’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, making four to give him 310 in his career.

Brandon Cyrus led DePaul (11-19, 4-14) with a career-high 20 points.

No. 4 VILLANOVA 97, GEORGETOWN 73

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Mikal Bridges scored 24 points and Jalen Brunson had 16 points and seven assists and Jay Wright moved into a tie atop Villanova’s career wins list with 413.

Wright improved to 413-165 since he took the job in 2001 and has led the Wildcats to the 2009 Final Four and 2016 national championship. He matched Al Severance, who went 413-201 from 1936-1961.

The Wildcats (27-4, 14-4) head to Madison Square Garden as the No. 2 seed after their run of four straight regular-season conference titles was ended by Xavier.

Jesse Govan scored 30 points on 10-of-15 shooting for the Hoyas (15-14, 5-13).

No. 5 DUKE 73, No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 64

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – Marvin Bagley III had 18 of his 21 points in the second half along with 15 rebounds for Duke.

Grayson Allen added 15 points in his final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, and Gary Trent Jr. had 13 points – including three 3-pointers in the final 10 minutes – to help the Blue Devils (25-6, 13-5) clinch the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Duke was 8 of 15 from 3-point range in the second half – the Blue Devils made just 1 of 10 from that distance in the first half – and outrebounded North Carolina 24-13 after halftime.

Cameron Johnson scored 16 points for the Tar Heels (22-9, 11-7),

OKLAHOMA STATE 82, No. 6 KANSAS 64

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) – Kendall Smith scored a career-high 25 points and Mitchell Solomon had 16 points and seven rebounds for Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma State (18-13, 8-10 Big 12) swept the season series from Kansas, marking the first time that the Jayhawks have been swept in a home-and-home since 2003-04, a span of 103 series.

Devonte’ Graham, the reigning Big 12 Player of the Week, scored 15 points and had eight assists for the Jayhawks (24-7, 13-5), who had a five-game winning streak snapped.

No. 8 PURDUE 78, PENN STATE 70

NEW YORK (AP) – Carsen Edwards scored 27 points and Purdue pulled away to reach the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons.

Third-seeded Purdue (28-5) faces No. 5 Michigan, which will try to repeat as tournament champs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Purdue frustrated conference scoring leader Tony Carr, holding him to 4-of-18 shooting and 12 points. Shep Garner led the Nittany Lions (21-12) with 33 points.

No. 12 TEXAS TECH 79, TCU 75

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) – Keenan Evans scored 23 points and Texas Tech stopped a four-game losing streak.

Evans had his first double-digit scoring game since a toe injury that sidelined him at halftime of a loss to Baylor that started the skid when the Red Raiders (23-8, 11-7) were in sole possession of the Big 12 lead.

Desmond Bane scored 21 points for the Horned Frogs (21-10, 9-9), who had their first four-game conference winning streak in 20 years stopped.

No. 14 AUBURN 79, SOUTH CAROLINA 70.

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) – Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and Auburn claimed a share of the Southeastern Conference title.

The Tigers (25-6, 13-5) earned the top seed in next week’s SEC Tournament with their first regular-season title since 1999 and third overall.

Brown led a comeback after Auburn trailed by 14 points midway through the first half, busted out of a shooting slump in a big way. He made 8 of 12 3-pointers after going 7 for 39 over the previous four games while nursing foot and shoulder injuries.

Frank Booker led South Carolina (16-15, 7-11) with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 16 TENNESSEE 66, GEORGIA 61

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Admiral Schofield scored 23 points to lead Tennessee’s second-half comeback Saturday as the Volunteers won a share of the Southeastern Conference regular-season championship.

The Vols (23-7, 13-5) share the SEC regular-season title with Auburn.

Tennessee is getting a share of its first league crown since 2008 after being picked to finish 13th out of 14 teams by the league’s media before the season.

The Vols have won four straight and 11 of their last 13. Tennessee’s latest victory ended Georgia’s five-game winning streak in this series.

Yanta Maten had 18 points for Georgia (16-14, 7-11).

SYRACUSE 55, No. 18 CLEMSON 52

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Oshae Brissett and Tyus Battle each scored 17 points for Syracuse.

It was an opportunity for Syracuse (19-12, 8-10 Atlantic Coast Conference) to fill the biggest void on its resume – the lack of a marquee win – and the Orange capitalized. They were coming off a 15-point loss at Boston College, which put a big dent in their postseason hopes.

Clemson (22-8, 11-7) entered the game ranked eighth in RPI and already assured of its first NCAA Tournament berth in seven years. The Tigers finished 4-6 on the road and suffered just their second loss this season after leading at halftime.

Marcquise Reed had 21 points and Elijah Thomas 18 to lead Clemson as the pair accounted for every Clemson point in the second half.

No. 19 ARIZONA 66, CALIFORNIA 54

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) – Deandre Ayton had 26 points and 20 rebounds, helping Arizona clinch the Pac-12 regular-season title outright.

Arizona (24-7, 14-4) had a hard time shaking the Bears (8-23, 2-16).

Arizona closed the game with a 13-1 run, finishing off its fifth Pac-12 title in six seasons.

Allonzo Trier, Arizona’s second-leading scorer, had a rough final home game of the 2017-18 season, finishing with two points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 0 for 7 on 3-pointers.

FLORIDA 80, No. 23 KENTUCKY 67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Jalen Hudson scored 22 points and Chris Chiozza broke the school’s all-time assist record as Florida ended Kentucky’s four-game winning streak.

The Gators (20-11, 11-7) won their third straight, swept Kentucky for the first time in four years and secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky (21-10, 10-8) with 17 points.

—

MARSHALL 76, No. 24 MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE 67

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) – Jon Elmore scored 23 points and Marshall swept two games from Middle Tennessee.

The Thundering Herd (21-10, 12-6 Conference USA) was the only C-USA team to beat the Blue Raiders (24-6, 16-2) this season as they ended Middle’s 11-game winning streak.

Brandon Walters led the Blue Raiders with 20 points and Nick King added 18.