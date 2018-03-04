Toolson with 17, Utah Valley rolls to 73-47 win over Seattle

OREM, Utah (AP) Conner Toolson scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds and Utah Valley rolled to 73-47 win over Seattle on Saturday night in a regular season finale.

Toolson was 6 of 10 from the field including four 3-pointers for the Wolverines (21-9, 10-4 Western Athletic Conference). Kenneth Ogbe added 13 points and six boards.

Utah Valley will enter the WAC Tournament as the No. 2 seed, playing either Cal State Bakersfield or UMKC on March 8.

Toolson drained a pair of 3-pointers early in the first half and Ogbe, Jerrelle DeBerry and Ben Nakwaasah each added another to help the Wolverines build to a 31-20 lead at the break.

Utah Valley led by double digits throughout the second half and two more Toolson 3s helped make it 54-34 with 6:49 to go.

Aaron Menzies led the Redhawks (19-12, 8-6) with 10 points and eight rebounds. Seattle enters the WAC Tournament as the No. 4 seed.