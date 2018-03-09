Toolson brothers help Utah Valley top CSU Bakersfield 81-74

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jake Toolson scored 19 points, Connor Toolson added 18 and only missed one free throw between them as second-seeded Utah Valley scored 21 points at the line, defeating No. 7 seed Cal State Bakersfield 81-74 in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinal on Thursday.

Utah Valley (22-9) faces No. 3 seed Grand Canyon (21-10) in the semifinal round on Friday.

The Wolverines led by as many as 15 just before halftime, but Damiyne Durham and Rickey Holden sparked CSU Bakersfield, opening the second half on a 7-2 run. The Roadrunners (12-18) closed to 48-46 on a pair of Holden free throws with 12:55 remaining.

Connor Toolson hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 10-4 response and Utah Valley held on, making 9 of 10 free throws down the stretch. One year ago, CSU Bakersfield edged Utah Valley 81-80 in a quadruple-overtime semifinal game.

Durham scored 29 points for the Roadrunners and Holden added 13.

Moataz Aly, with three blocks, set a CSU Bakersfield record with 108 career blocks. Brent Wrapp, with five assists, tied the school record with 520 career assists.