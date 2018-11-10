Toney leads Texas A&M-CC onslaught in 113-83 win

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Toney scored 16 points with three 3-pointers to lead six Islanders in double-digit scoring as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat NAIA member Our Lady of the Lake 113-83 on Friday night.

Irshaad Hunte and Jalon Clark scored 14 points piece, Kareem South and Jashawn Talton added 13 each and Elijah Schmidt had 11 for the Islanders (2-0), who never trailed and led by as many as 33 points.

The most points the Islanders have scored in a game is 116, which they have done three times since 2001.

Led by Tony Lewis‘ nine boards, the Islanders held a 53-22 rebound advantage, scoring 27 points off of 21 offensive rebounds, and dominating down low, outscoring the Saints 66-28 in the paint.

Darin Minniefield and Ethan White scored 19 points apiece and Brandon Joseph added 17 for the Saints, who have lost five straight to the Islanders.