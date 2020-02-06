Toledo looks to end streak vs BG

Toledo (11-12, 3-7) vs. Bowling Green (17-6, 8-2)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green looks to extend Toledo’s conference losing streak to five games. Toledo’s last MAC win came against the Ohio Bobcats 83-74 on Jan. 21. Bowling Green lost 92-82 on the road to Central Michigan in its most recent game.

SENIOR STUDS: Bowling Green has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Justin Turner, Daeqwon Plowden, Dylan Frye and Caleb Fields have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Falcons points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Marreon Jackson has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 34 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Toledo is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 11-7 when scoring at least 62.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Toledo is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 6-12 when fewer than five Rockets players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Bowling Green offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.7 percent of its possessions, which is the second-lowest rate in the country. The Toledo defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.7 percent of all possessions (ranked 286th among Division I teams).