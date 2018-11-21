Toledo gets 4th win, beats Louisiana-Lafayette 77-64

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Willie Jackson pulled down a career-high 16 rebounds while posting 13 points to help Toledo dominate the second half and beat Louisiana-Lafayette 77-64 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Tuesday night.

Toledo will face UC-Irvine, which beat Tulane 67-55 earlier, in the championship game Wednesday night.

Nate Navigato and Jaelan Sanford led the scoring with 17 points apiece for Toledo (4-1). Marreon Jackson chipped in 11, as the Rockets have had four players in double figures in each game this season.

Toledo held a 33-32 halftime advantage and pushed that to 51-38 following a Willie Jackson layup at the 14:56 mark.

The Ragin’ Cajuns closed to 60-53 after JaKeenan Gant drilled a 3 and P.J. Hardy split a pair of free throws with 7:45 remaining.

Jackson responded with a layup and Navigato nailed a trey to start a 13-0 run as the Rockets coasted to the win.

Gant finished with 16 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (2-3). Trajan Wesley added 12 points.