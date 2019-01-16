Toledo beats Miami (Ohio) for 11th straight time

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Jaelan Sanford scored 19 points and Toledo beat Miami (Ohio) 71-59 on Tuesday night for its 11th straight win in the series.

Toledo’s last loss to Miami (Ohio) was a 68-66 setback on Feb. 12, 2011 in coach Tod Kowalczyk’s first season at the helm of the Rockets.

Luke Knapke added 11 points with seven rebounds and Marreon Jackson had 10 points, six assists and a career-high four steals for Toledo (14-3, 2-2 Mid-American Conference).

Toledo went on a 19-2 run to build a 16-point first-half lead, but it was trimmed to 39-30 by the break. Sanford had 15 points for Toledo and Nike Sibande led Miami with 14. Miami got within one point twice in the second half but couldn’t get any closer.

Sibande scored a season-high 26 points with four 3-pointers for Miami (Ohio) (8-9, 0-4) and Dalonte Brown added 10 points.