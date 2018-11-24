Tisdale scores 18, ETSU beats North Dakota State 79-61

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Isaiah Tisdale scored 18 points, Jeromy Rodriguez added 14 with eight rebounds and four assists and ETSU beat North Dakota State 79-61 on Saturday.

Mladen Armus scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds with four assists, Tray Boyd III added 13 points and D’Andre Bernard scored 10 off the bench for the Buccaneers (5-2), who shot 59 percent to 40 percent for the Bison.

Jarius Cook scored eight straight and the Bison closed to 62-55 on his 3 with 6:59 to play, but Patrick Good’s 3 capped an 11-3 run for a 73-58 Buccaneers’ lead and ETSU scored six straight in the final 2:25.

The Bison led 10-9 on Tyson Ward’s dunk, but Good’s 3-pointer put ETSU up for good, 12-10, and the Buccaneers led 39-27 at halftime.

Rocky Kreuser scored 13 points, Ward scored 11 points with four assists and Cook 10 for North Dakota State (2-4).