Tinkle ,Oregon State beat Marist, 65-47 at AdvoCare Invite (Nov 26, 2017)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Tres Tinkle had 16 points and seven rebounds while Drew Eubanks and Alfred Hollins chipped in 12 points apiece to lead Oregon State over Marist, 65-46, in the seventh-place game at the AdvoCare Invitational Sunday.

Oregon State (3-3) opened the first half with a 15-2 run but Marist closed the gap to 28-25 by halftime.

The Red Foxes (0-6) got within one at 33-32 in the second half but Oregon State went on a 14-3 run over the next 7:22 to take a 49-35 lead and pulled away from there.

”It was huge for our young team,” Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle said. ”I was really proud of our guys’ mental approach of staying disciplined defensively for 40 minutes.”

Brian Parker led Marist with 17 points.

Ethan Thompson had seven points, nine rebounds and four assists for Oregon State. The Beavers held a 44-25 rebounding advantage.

Marist shot 33 percent (17-of-51) from the floor and 5-of-27 from 3-point range.

”I’m really proud of how our guys competed,” Marist coach Mike Maker said. ”But you know we didn’t make shots.”

TIRED BUT PROUD

Maker said that Marist’s poor shooting night could be chalked up to the fatigue of playing three power five schools (West Virginia, Nebraska and Oregon State) but he expects his team will be stronger moving forward.

”I thought there were a lot of lessons learned here,” Maker said. ”West Virginia, Nebraska and Oregon State, for a program that’s still building continuity. I am proud of the way we played.”

FINDING ENERGY

Tinkle said that Oregon State was also feeling the effects of playing three games in four days and the Beavers got a much needed boost from their bench. Hollins also had eight rebounds in just 10 minutes while Gligorije Rakocevic was also tough on the boards with seven rebounds in nine minutes.

”We played 35 good minutes against St. John’s and I think it cost us the Long Beach game and that’s on us,” Tinkle said. ”The guys vowed to bring more energy regardless of if it led to playing time.”

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers were expect to finish in the top four in this tournament but went 1-2.

Marist: After a spirited effort in an 84-78 loss to West Virginia on the first day of the tournament, the Red Foxes were outscored 149-105 in the final two games.�

UP NEXT

Oregon State: The Beavers will host Loyola Marymount on Saturday

Marist: The Red Foxes will travel to face The Citadel on Friday night.