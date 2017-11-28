Tim Floyd announces retirement after UTEP’s loss to Lamar (Nov 27, 2017)

UTEP head coach Tim Floyd works the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game against UAB, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2016, in Birmingham, Ala. UAB won 87-80. (AP Photo/John Amis)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) UTEP coach Tim Floyd abruptly announced his immediate retirement after a 66-52 loss to Lamar on Monday night.

Floyd won 466 games as a college coach at five schools, including Iowa State and Southern California. He also was coach for the Chicago Bulls and New Orleans Hornets in the NBA.

The 63-year-old Floyd took over at UTEP before the 2010-11 season, winning 138 games.

The unexpected statement came during his postgame news conference after the Miners (1-5) lost their fifth straight game. Floyd said it was ”the right time” and that it was ”my last game as a coach.”

In a news release, UTEP said it would announce a plan Tuesday for who would lead the program.

In the game, Zjori Bosha scored 18 points to lead Lamar (5-1), which scored the game’s first 13 points and led by 20 points at halftime. Trey Wade scored 13 points for UTEP, which shot 33 percent.

