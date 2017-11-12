Thompson sets record; E. Michigan downs Mich-Dearborn 97-73 (Nov 12, 2017)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) Junior James Thompson IV had his 41st career double with 14 points and 13 rebounds, and passed the legendary George ”Ice Man” Gervin in double-doubles as Eastern Michigan beat NAIA Division II Michigan-Dearborn 97-73 on Sunday.
Elijah Minnie led Eastern Michigan (2-0) in scoring with 27 points on 10-for-14 shooting, and Paul Jackson and Tim Bond each scored 15 points for the Eagles.
Ashton Curd made a 3-pointer to bring the Wolverines within 49-46 to start the second half. From there, Eastern Michigan (2-0) went on an 18-7 run over the next six minutes and went up 67-53 on Thompson’s layup with 13 minutes remaining.
The Wolverines never led but proved feisty, pulling within 49-43 at halftime.
Gage Throgmorton led Michigan-Dearborn with 22 points and Jason Penn added 18 points and seven rebounds. Throgmorton made six of the Wolverines’ 14 3-pointers.