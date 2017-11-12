Thompson, Seibring spark Elon’s rout of William Peace, 96-53 (Nov 11, 2017)

ELON, N.C. (AP) Dmitri Thompson and Tyler Seibring combined to score 31 points as Elon bounced back from dropping its opener at Duke to bounce Division III William Peace, 96-53 Saturday night.

One night after the Blue Devils held Elon to 40 percent shooting in a 97-68 loss, the Phoenix knocked down 50.7 percent (34 of 67) in routing the Pacers.

Seibring and Steven Santa Ana both hit 3-pointers to spark Elon to a 19-9 start of the game and the Phoenix stretched that lead to 44-25 by intermission. Elon finished the game shooting 13-for-35 from long range. The Phoenix held a commanding 58-24 advantage on the boards.

Thompson scored 16 points to lead the Phoenix a night after leading them with a 13-point effort. Seibring finished with 15 points.

Camden Ferguson led William Peace with nine points. The Pacers shot just 19 of 64 from the floor and attempted just one free throw.