Thompson IV, Jackson help E. Michigan beat Arkansas St. (Nov 16, 2017)
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) James Thompson IV had 23 points and 11 rebounds and Paul Jackson scored 21 points with seven assists and four steals to lead Eastern Michigan to a 76-59 win over Arkansas State on Thursday night.
Tim Bond added 15 point and three steals for Eastern Michigan (3-0). Thompson, a junior, has 42 double-doubles and 1,009 points in 68 career games.
Bond hit a 3-pointer and converted a 3-point play and Ty Groce added a 3 in a 13-0 run, capped by a dunk by Groce, that gave Eastern Michigan a 20-10 lead. Tristin Walley made a layup to pull Arkansas State (1-2) within four points with 7:44 to go, but the Red Wolves would get no closer. Thompson’s 3-point play on a dunk and then another dunk by Jackson made it 68-55 with 2:39 left and Eastern Michigan continued to pull away from there.
Deven Simms tied his career-high with 23 points for Arkansas State. Tamas Bruce fouled out with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting.
