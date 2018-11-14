Thomas scores 30 as Georgia State holds off Mercer, 62-60

ATLANTA (AP) — Jeff Thomas scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers and five assists as Georgia State survived a late cold spell to edge Mercer 62-60 Tuesday night.

Georgia State (2-1) shot 43 percent from the floor (23 for 54), but scored 15 3-point baskets to seven for Mercer.

Mercer (1-2), which had trailed 57-41 with a little more than seven minutes remaining, scrapped back with a 19-5 run, cutting the gap to 62-60 with 1:04 remaining and had a Djordje Dimitrijevic 3-pointer rim out at the buzzer.

Dimitrijevic scored seven of his nine points and had three of his five assists in the rally. Ethan Stair led the Bears (1-2) with 12 points and nine boards, Ross Cummings added 10 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers with assists from Dimitrijevic.

Neither team could score in the last 64 seconds, with Georgia State missing a jump shot and a free-throw attempt and Mercer missing a layup and a trey.