Thomas scores 18, helps Georgia Southern down Rice 75-54 (Nov 14, 2017)

HOUSTON (AP) Jeff Thomas scored 18 points and two others reached double figures as Georgia State led wire-to-wire to defeat Rice 75-54 Tuesday night.

The Panthers, 2-0 for the second time in three seasons, had 11 steals and scored 27 points off 23 Rice turnovers. Jordan Session had four steals and Malik Benlevi three. Benlevi scored 11 points and grabbed six rebounds, playing all but two minutes of the game.

Thomas, who scored just two points in the Panthers season opener, made 7 of 15 shots. He last scored 18 points on December 30, 2015. D’Marcus Simonds added 14 points, made seven assists and grabbed seven boards. Georgia State made 11 3-pointers, Thomas and Isaiah Williams with three each.

A.J. LaPray and Ako Adams led Rice (0-2) with 12 and 10 points, respectively. The Owls shot 36 percent from the floor (15-42) and were 8 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Georgia State coach Ron Hunter is one win shy of 400.