Thomas, McGlynn help lead Drake past Southern Illinois 82-70

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Noah Thomas hit four 3-pointers and scored 24 points and Nick McGlynn pitched in with a double-double to propel Drake to an 82-70 victory over Southern Illinois on Tuesday night.

Thomas sank three 3-pointers and scored 13 in the first half as the Bulldogs (12-4, 1-2 Missouri Valley Conference) shot 59 percent from the floor — including 8 of 16 from beyond the arc — to take a 43-22 lead into intermission. McGlynn finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. D.J. Wilkins added 15 points and five assists, while Brady Ellingson scored 14, knocking down 4 of 6 from distance.

Southern Illinois trailed 67-51 with 10:21 remaining in the game when Darius Beane hit two layups and Sean Lloyd nailed a jumper to pull the Salukis with 67-57 with 8:38 left to play. Ellingson’s 3-pointer ended the 6-0 spurt and the Bulldogs kept the lead in double digits from there.

Armon Fletcher topped the Salukis (9-7, 2-1) with 21 points off the bench on 9-of-13 shooting. Eric McGill scored 17 with six rebounds and two steals, while Kavion Pippen added 12 points, five boards, four blocked shots and three assists.