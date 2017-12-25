The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Dec. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Villanova (43) 12-0 1600 1

Article continues below ...

2. Michigan St. (16) 12-1 1560 2

3. Arizona St. (6) 12-0 1481 3

4. Duke 12-1 1435 4

5. Texas A&M 11-1 1309 8

6. Xavier 12-1 1242 9

7. West Virginia 11-1 1226 10

8. Wichita St. 10-2 992 11

9. Virginia 11-1 969 13

10. TCU 12-0 923 15

11. Kansas 10-2 920 14

12. Oklahoma 10-1 901 17

13. North Carolina 11-2 891 5

14. Purdue 12-2 839 16

15. Miami 10-1 827 6

16. Kentucky 9-2 735 7

17. Arizona 10-3 511 18

18. Baylor 10-2 437 18

19. Tennessee 9-2 405 21

20. Gonzaga 10-3 382 12

21. Cincinnati 11-2 377 20

22. Texas Tech 11-1 351 21

23. Seton Hall 11-2 227 23

24. Florida St. 11-1 169 24

25. Creighton 10-2 143 25

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 85, Clemson 55, Notre Dame 40, Louisville 26, Texas 21, UCLA 12, Oklahoma St. 8, Auburn 5, St. Bonaventure 5, SMU 5, New Mexico St. 4, Rhode Island 2, Florida 1, Michigan 1, Minnesota 1, Nevada 1, Stephen F. Austin 1.