The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Duke (65) 8-0 1,625 1

2. Kansas 5-0 1,531 3

3. Michigan St. 5-1 1,481 4

4. Villanova 6-0 1,435 5

5. Notre Dame 6-0 1,297 13

6. Florida 5-1 1,272 7

7. Kentucky 6-1 1,179 8

8. Wichita St. 4-1 1,134 6

9. Texas A&M 6-0 1,130 16

10. Miami 5-0 1,001 11

11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12

12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14

13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9

14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10

15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17

16. Baylor 5-0 576 22

17. Louisville 4-0 568 19

18. Virginia 6-0 510 –

19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23

20. Arizona St 6-0 396 –

21. Xavier 5-1 370 15

22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 –

23. TCU 6-0 133 –

24. Alabama 5-1 128 25

25. Creighton 5-1 124 –

Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arizona 21, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.