The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 26, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (65) 8-0 1,625 1
2. Kansas 5-0 1,531 3
3. Michigan St. 5-1 1,481 4
4. Villanova 6-0 1,435 5
5. Notre Dame 6-0 1,297 13
6. Florida 5-1 1,272 7
7. Kentucky 6-1 1,179 8
8. Wichita St. 4-1 1,134 6
9. Texas A&M 6-0 1,130 16
10. Miami 5-0 1,001 11
11. Cincinnati 6-0 972 12
12. Minnesota 7-0 929 14
13. North Carolina 5-1 922 9
14. Southern Cal 4-1 681 10
15. Gonzaga 5-1 666 17
16. Baylor 5-0 576 22
17. Louisville 4-0 568 19
18. Virginia 6-0 510 –
19. West Virginia 6-1 418 23
20. Arizona St 6-0 396 –
21. Xavier 5-1 370 15
22. Texas Tech 6-0 247 –
23. TCU 6-0 133 –
24. Alabama 5-1 128 25
25. Creighton 5-1 124 –
Others receiving votes: Seton Hall 87, Nevada 61, UCLA 56, Purdue 56, Washington St 25, Texas 22, Arizona 21, Arkansas 17, Tennessee 14, Providence 9, Northwestern 8, Rhode Island 6, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 5, Georgia 5, Oklahoma 3, UNLV 2, Vermont 1, Texas Arlington 1, Maryland 1.