The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Duke (54) 4-0 1613 1

2. Arizona (11) 3-0 1527 3

3. Kansas 3-0 1504 4

4. Michigan St. 2-1 1390 2

5. Villanova 3-0 1345 5

6. Wichita St. 2-0 1321 6

7. Florida 3-0 1117 8

8. Kentucky 3-1 1104 7

9. North Carolina 2-0 1079 9

10. Southern Cal 3-0 1055 10

11. Miami 3-0 918 11

12. Cincinnati 3-0 893 12

13. Notre Dame 3-0 857 13

14. Minnesota 4-0 754 14

15. Xavier 3-0 750 15

16. Texas A&M 2-0 618 16

17. Gonzaga 3-0 540 17

18. Purdue 4-0 527 19

19. Louisville 2-0 466 18

20. Seton Hall 4-0 370 22

21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-0 344 21

22. Baylor 3-0 206 25

23. UCLA 3-0 191 23

23. West Virginia 2-1 191 24

25. Alabama 3-0 133 –

Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.