The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (54) 4-0 1,613 1
2. Arizona (11) 3-0 1,527 3
3. Kansas 3-0 1,504 4
4. Michigan St. 2-1 1,390 2
5. Villanova 3-0 1,345 5
6. Wichita St. 2-0 1,321 6
7. Florida 3-0 1,117 8
8. Kentucky 3-1 1,104 7
9. North Carolina 2-0 1,079 9
10. Southern Cal 3-0 1,055 10
11. Miami 3-0 918 11
12. Cincinnati 3-0 893 12
13. Notre Dame 3-0 857 13
14. Minnesota 4-0 754 14
15. Xavier 3-0 750 15
16. Texas A&M 2-0 618 16
17. Gonzaga 3-0 540 17
18. Purdue 4-0 527 19
19. Louisville 2-0 466 18
20. Seton Hall 4-0 370 22
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 4-0 344 21
22. Baylor 3-0 206 25
23. UCLA 3-0 191 23
23. West Virginia 2-1 191 24
25. Alabama 3-0 133 –
Others receiving votes: Virginia 93, Texas Tech 81, TCU 36, Northwestern 20, Nevada 19, Providence 11, Maryland 9, Michigan 9, Texas 7, Creighton 6, Oklahoma 5, Temple 4, Oregon 4, Arkansas 3, Texas Arlington 2, Rhode Island 1, Belmont 1, Stephen F Austin 1.