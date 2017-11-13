The Top Twenty Five
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 12, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Duke (34) 2-0 1,577 1
2. Michigan St. (13) 1-0 1,529 2
3. Arizona (16) 2-0 1,511 3
4. Kansas (2) 1-0 1,446 4
5. Villanova 1-0 1,307 6
6. Wichita St. 1-0 1,277 7
7. Kentucky 2-0 1,219 5
8. Florida 0-0 1,125 8
9. North Carolina 1-0 1,078 9
10. Southern Cal 1-0 1,023 10
11. Miami 2-0 911 13
12. Cincinnati 1-0 890 12
13. Notre Dame 1-0 860 14
14. Minnesota 1-0 675 15
15. Xavier 1-0 605 17
16. Texas A&M 1-0 577 25
17. Gonzaga 1-0 525 18
18. Louisville 1-0 518 16
19. Purdue 2-0 426 20
20. Northwestern 1-0 374 19
21. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 1-0 315 22
22. Seton Hall 2-0 283 23
23. UCLA 1-0 266 21
24. West Virginia 0-1 211 11
25. Baylor 1-0 205 24
Others receiving votes: Alabama 98, Rhode Island 55, Virginia 45, TCU 43, Providence 36, Missouri 32, Virginia Tech 17, Wisconsin 9, Texas 7, Michigan 7, Texas Tech 6, Butler 6, Oklahoma 5, Mount St Marys 4, Arkansas 4, SMU 4, Middle Tennessee 3, Maryland 2, Nevada 2, Oakland 2, Dayton 2, Harvard 1, South Carolina 1, Oregon 1.
