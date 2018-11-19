The Latest: EKU beats Kennesaw State at Paradise Jam

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — The Latest on the Paradise Jam (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

Tres Tinkle had a career-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, and Oregon State shook off a slow start to beat Penn 74-58 Monday in the third-place game of the Paradise Jam tournament.

Stephen Thompson Jr. added 11 points, six assists and four steals and Kylor Kelley scored 10 for the Beavers (4-1), who overcame an early nine-point deficit at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center.

Devon Goodman had 13 points and Antonio Woods added 11 for the Quakers (4-2), who have now lost two straight after opening the season with four consecutive wins.

Oregon State missed its first four shots and committed two turnovers as Penn raced to a 10-1 lead in the first 5 minutes.

However, the Beavers rallied, with three lead changes and three ties before Tinkle’s steal and fast-break dunk with seven seconds left put Oregon State ahead 31-29 at the break.

The Beavers led by as many as 20 points in the second half, going up 73-53 on Kelley’s tipin with 2:10 remaining.