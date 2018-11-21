The Latest: USC routs Missouri State in Hall of Fame Classic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Hall of Fame Classic (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Jarrett Culver poured in 26 points, Matt Mooney scored 15 and Texas Tech overcame a slow start to beat Nebraska 70-52 on Tuesday night in the title game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Red Raiders (5-0) trailed 15-6 in the opening minutes before going on a 12-0 run to wipe out their deficit. The game remained close until midway through the second half, when Culver and Mooney combined to slowly pad Texas Tech’s cushion.

The crushing blow came with 8 minutes left, when Culver hit 3-pointer from the corner. Nebraska coach Tim Miles was given a technical foul at the other end and Davide Moretti made both free throws, extending the Red Raiders’ lead to 57-42.

They leaned on their stingy defense the rest of the way to hold Nebraska off in the first matchup of former Big 12 rivals since the 2011 season — much to the delight of Texas Tech alum and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was seated courtside.

Isaac Copeland Jr. scored 20 points and James Palmer Jr. had 13 for the Huskers (4-1), who were trying to win their first in-season tournament title since the 2000 San Juan Shootout.