The Latest: Nebraska beats Missouri State in Hall of Fame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the Hall of Fame Classic (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Jarrett Culver and Tariq Owens had 18 points apiece to lead four players in double-figures scoring, and Texas Tech rallied from a big first-half hole to beat Southern California 78-63 in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic on Monday night.

Davide Moretti and Matt Mooney each added 17 points for the Red Raiders (4-0), who advanced to Tuesday night’s championship game against former Big 12 foe Nebraska.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 14 for the Trojans (2-2), who led 30-17 late in the first half before the Red Raiders got hot from the field in the second.

Texas Tech used a 14-2 run out of the locker room to take control, then put the game away with a parade to the foul line.